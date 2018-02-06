Howard Stern Announces David Bowie Tribute Special Featuring Car Seat Headrest, Britt Daniel, Sun Kil Moon, Garbage, Michael Penn & Aimee Mann, & More

Howard Stern will pay tribute to late rock icon David Bowie on Friday night with a special on his Howard 101 SiriusXM satellite radio station featuring 25 acts performing their favorite Bowie tracks. “I’ve been listening to this special for about two weeks… it’s killer,” Stern enthused on Tuesday morning while previewing selections including Lisa Loeb’s moving acoustic version of “Heroes.”

“You’ve got some great bands, some new bands, some classic bands,” Stern added as he ran down a quick list of the performers who’ve recorded their versions of songs from Bowie’s catalog over the past year for the special that will be hosted and produced by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti. Bowie passed away on Jan. 10, 2016 at age 69 and in a statement Visconti said he was inspired to put together a celebration of his friend’s musical life.

“It was my pleasure to make about half of his albums with him and what was even better was that he was my personal friend as well,” Visconti said. “And I’m glad we can share these fantastic interpretations of his songs. There is no end to how they can be interpreted… This project is very ambitious because David Bowie songs are not easy to play and sing for technical reasons. But everyone who participated in this rose to the occasion.”

Among the highlights are a stripped-down version of “Space Oddity” by Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan and a live performance of “Rebel Rebel” by Peter Frampton. “Dave was a lifelong friend and mentor,” Frampton said of Bowie’s influence. “We first met when I was 12 at school. If it weren’t for him asking me to record and tour with him on the ‘Glass Spider Tour,’ I know my life would be totally different. He re-introduced me around the world as the guitar player. What a gift! Once again, Thanks Dave. I miss you!”

Corgan, who was similarly influenced by Bowie, described how important the late rock icon was to his own career. “Growing up, Bowie was one of my idols, and getting to know him some when we played and worked together was a real honor,” Corgan said. “But that said, ‘Space Oddity’ wasn’t necessarily one of my favorites of David’s, and after his passing I found myself drawn to the alienating lyric the song, and singing it each night became my own personal way of mourning his loss. Eventually, too, I’d realize I was wrong about this tale of Major Tom. It’s truly fantastic, and like no other.”

See the full list of covers below.

Peter Frampton “Rebel Rebel” (Live)

Michael Penn and Aimee Mann “After All”

Greta Van Fleet “The Jean Genie”

Kristeen Young “Moonage Daydream”

Britt Daniel (Spoon) “Never Let Me Down”

Durand Jones & the Indications “Young Americans”

Daryl Hall “Fame”

Corey Taylor “Fashion”

The Struts “Suffragette City”

Lisa Loeb “All the Young Dudes”

Sun Kil Moon “John, I’m Only Dancing”

Umphrey’s McGee (Feat. Huey Lewis and Jeff Coffin) “Let’s Dance”

Jade Bird “Quicksand”

Biffy Clyro “Modern Love”

Todd Rundgren “Life on Mars?”

Bones “I’m Afraid of Americans”

Dawes “Oh! You Pretty Things”

Nikki Lane “Golden Years”

Bleachers “Ziggy Stardust”

Car Seat Headrest “Ashes to Ashes”

Low Cut Connie “Diamond Dogs”

Gogol Bordello “Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide”

Shawn Colvin “Heroes”

Garbage “Starman”

William Patrick Corgan “Space Oddity”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.