Moaning – “Tired” Video

LA post-punk trio Moaning have already teased their upcoming self-titled debut with “Artificial” and “Don’t Go,” and today we get another. Like “Artificial,” the new track “Tired” comes to us with a video. In this one, director Ambar Navarro shoots mostly inside a dollhouse where bathtubs are either filled with a Pepto-Bismol-like substance or a hamster apparently named Casper. A few other cute animals make a cameo and as the lyrics say, lots of things are on fire. Take a peek below.

Moaning is out 3/2 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.