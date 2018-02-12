Smashing Pumpkins Issue Statement About D’arcy Wretzky’s Inclusion In Reunion

After years of speculation and rumors, the majority of the Smashing Pumpkins’ founding members are finally coming together for a reunion album produced by Rick Rubin, but original bassist D’arcy Wretzky’s place in that reunion is less than certain. Leaked images from a band photoshoot seemingly confirmed the reunion lineup to include just Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and non-original member Jeff Schroeder, and in a new interview over the weekend, Wretzky said that Billy Corgan invited her to play in the reunion but then rescinded his offer. Now, the rest of the band has issued a statement via a spokesperson contradicting Wretzky’s claims, saying that Wretzky has repeatedly turned down offers to play with them:

In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.

The official lineup still remains to be announced, but a countdown clock on the band’s website is set to expire at noon on Thursday, so maybe we can expect some actual news then.