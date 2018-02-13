Makeness – “Stepping Out Of Sync” Video

Scottish producer Kyle Molleson, who puts out music as Makeness, has just announced his debut album, which is called Loud Patterns and will be out in April. The full-length comes on the heels of two EPs, one that was released in 2015 and another that came out last year. We’ve heard the title track and “Day Old Death” over the last few months, and his latest is “Stepping Out Of Sync,” which comes attached to a video of some dancing in the street. Here’s what Molleson said in a statement:

‘Stepping Out Of Sync’ for me is about losing a little bit of a grip on reality. There’s a big nod to the world of pop music in the track and I wanted to reflect that in the video too. Josha and Felix, who directed the video, came up with this great time splicing technique using a custom 3-camera rig. The idea was to use the technique as a character in the video to add a sense of detachment from reality and subtly invert the upbeat aspect of the music. I had also been talking to my friend Maddie who is a brilliant dancer about working on some choreography for the video. These aspects seemed to come together perfectly when Josha and Felix started sending ideas across. I think the video really captures the range of emotions that exist in the track, it’s upbeat and positive aspect alongside a layer of dissonance and confusion that lies under the surface.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Loud Patterns”

02 “Fire Behind The 2 Louis”

03 “Who Am I To Follow Love”

04 “Stepping Out Of Sync”

05 “Gold Star”

06 “The Bass Rock”

07 “Day Old Death”

08 “Rough Moss”

09 “Our Embrace”

10 “14 Drops”

11 “Motorcycle Idling”

Loud Patterns is out 4/6 via Secretly Canadian.