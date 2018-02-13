Would you go on a Belle And Sebastian cruise? Well, would you? No, really, the band wants to know. The Scottish group just launched a survey on their website to gauge interest in the possibility of a B&S cruise, an idea they’ve apparently been kicking around for the past two decades since they threw their Bowlie Weekender festival in 1999. If you answer their questions, there’s a chance to win a box set of their How To Solve Our Human Problems EP trilogy — presumably, if you’re interested in a cruise, you’re interested in that.

As long as they don’t forget you in North Dakota, seems like it could be fun! Express your interest (or lack thereof) here.