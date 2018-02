Next week, the sharp and canny New York-based singer-songwriter Caroline Rose, a recent Artist To Watch, will release her new album LONER. The album pulls in melodic and rhythmic ideas from ’70s punk and from late-’90s teen-pop, and you can hear its ideas exploding in about five different directions at once at every moment on the album. We’ve posted the early tracks “Soul No. 5,” “Money,” and “Getting To Me,” and now you can stream the entire album over at NPR.

LONER is out 2/23 on New West.