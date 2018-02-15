Diplo – “Look Back” (Feat. DRAM)

Late last year, Diplo teamed up with Danish pop star MØ for the single “Get It Right.” And at least according to Jimmy Fallon, that single will appear on a new Diplo EP called California. Today, Diplo has shared another track that might end up on California. On “Look Back,” he teams up with the enormously appealing Virginia singer DRAM for a warm, soulful power ballad. “Look Back” reminds me of the stuff on Florida, the often-overlooked, mostly-instrumental debut album that Diplo released back in 2004. It’s a really good song, and you can hear it below.

Rap Radar claims that the California EP is coming in March.