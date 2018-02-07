Watch Diplo, MØ, & GoldLink’s Deeply Goofy Tonight Show Performance

Late last year, Diplo teamed up with MØ, the Danish pop star who’d previously sung on Diplo-affiliated tracks like Major Lazer’s “Lean On,” for the light and bubbly Spotify-core single “Get It Right.” After that, the two did some clumsy synchronized dancing in an awkwardly charming “Get It Right” video, and the young DC rapper GoldLink, who made one of last year’s best rap albums, showed up on a remix. Last night, Diplo, MØ, and GoldLink were all on hand to perform “Get It Right” on The Tonight Show. It’s a very silly performance, with Diplo starting out at a baby grand piano before doing some of that music-video choreography alongside MØ onstage. It’s pretty obvious these two are not experienced dancers, and yet that’s sort of the charm of it. Even GoldLink gets in on the dancing, sort of. Watch the performance below.

Diplo’s apparently got a new EP called California in the works.