Liza Anne – “I’m Tired, You’re Lonely”

To the tune of the Spider-Man theme:

Liza Anne, Liza Anne

Does whatever songwriters can

Spins a jam, any style

Wins new fans all the while

Look out!

Here comes Ms. Liza Anne

Specifically, look out for Fine But Dying, the Nashville singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut album. She’s showed off her range with three advance singles: the sneakily explosive pop-rocker “Paranoia“; the tearful, country-tinged lament “Closest To Me“; and the hard-charging “Small Talks,” and now we get a fourth flavor via sparse, emotionally charged album closer “I’m Tired, You’re Lonely.” She tweeted that it’s her favorite song on the album:

hi my favourite song on the new record comes out tomorrow this is just a PSA and i am fucking excited about this — LIZA ANNE (@lizaannemusic) February 15, 2018

Listen to it, if only to get that Spider-Man jingle out of your head.

Fine But Dying is out 3/9 on Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.