The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. has a new solo album entitled Francis Trouble, inspired by the death of his stillborn twin brother Francis, on the way. We’ve already heard lead single “Muted Beatings” and gotten a Portia Doubleday-starring music video for it, and now he’s shared another new track called “Far Away Truths.” Listen below.

Francis Trouble is out 3/9 on Red Bull Records.