Watch Bon Iver Debut Unreleased Song “Hayward, MI” At For Emma, Forever Ago Anniversary Show

Although Bon Iver’s mythic debut album For Emma, Forever Ago technically turned 10 last July, Jagjaguwar didn’t officially release it to a wider audience until February 2008. And that’s the anniversary that Justin Vernon celebrated with his 10-year anniversary concert in Milwaukee last night, where he performed the entirety of the album (albeit out of order) and debuted a previously unreleased song from the same era called “Hayward, MI,” which he dedicated to his longtime manager Kyle Frenette, who just announced that he’s running for Congress. Watch below.