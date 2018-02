Karin Dreijer returned to the stage tonight for the first Fever Ray show in over seven years after releasing Plunge in 2017. The new Fever Ray band, which was introduced in the “IDK About You” video last week, were on hand to perform in Vienna, Austria at the kickoff for a tour that’ll go through Europe and North America in the next couple months. Check out some photos and videos from the show below.

