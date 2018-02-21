Speedy Ortiz – “Lucky 88″ Video

It’s been a bit since Speedy Ortiz’s last album, 2015’s excellent Foil Deer, but they’ve kept busy in the interim. Sadie Dupuis launched her Sad13 synth-pop side project and the band released a companion EP and enough one-offs and covers and demos to tide us over until their next full-length.

And it turns out that extended hiatus can be chalked up to some inter-band soul-searching as well. They originally went into the studio around the time of the 2016 election, but what they had come up with didn’t feel right in light of the results. “The songs on the album that were strictly personal or lovey dovey just didn’t mean anything to me anymore,” Dupuis explains in a press release. “That’s not the kind of music I’ve found healing or motivating in the past few years, and I was surprised I’d written so much of it.” The band also went through some shifts, with the departure of guitarist Devin McKnight and addition of Laser Background’s Andy Molholt.

Today, the band are announcing their third full-length, which is called Twerp Verse, and sharing its lead single “Lucky 88.” It’s a skittering and assured take on generational divide. “I was born with a lucky 88 on my door/ Put down your last claim to fame for me, boy,” Dupuis sings. “I was born in the cold, clotted heart of the storm/ You see that lucky 88 on the door.” That theme is driven home by the great accompanying video, directed by Emily Yoshida, which finds Dupuis tailed by a green gelatinous blob while she tries to outrun her inner anxieties through apps that provide all the necessities of daily life with a little too much convenience.

“For the video, we wanted something evil, glossy, cynical, and camp,” Dupuis says. “Our director Emily Yoshida came up with a concept that addresses our reliance on technology and apps that’s so absorbing, it’s hard to engage with the outside world, even when it is literally being consumed by slime (and, hello, global warming, melting ice, coral bleaching, impending heat death, make no mistake, it IS being consumed by slime).”

Watch and listen via NPR below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Buck Me Off”

02 “Lean In When I Suffer”

03 “Lucky 88″

04 “Can I Kiss You?”

05 “Backslidin'”

06 “Villain”

07 “I’m Blessed”

08 “Sport Death”

09 “Alone With Girls”

10 “Moving In”

11 “You Hate The Title”

TOUR DATES:

03/13-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/21 Lansing, MI @ Stoopfest

05/03 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/05 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/07 Norfolk, VA @ Charlie’s American Cafe

05/08 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

05/09 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

05/10 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

05/12 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/13 Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/14 Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern

05/15 Montreal, QC @La Vitrola

05/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/29 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/30 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

06/01 Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack

06/02 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/03 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

06/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06/06 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

06/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06/09 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

06/10 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

06/12 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

06/13 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

06/14 Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06/16 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

06/17 Omaha, NE @ Reverb

06/19 St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room

06/20 Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

Twerp Verse is out 4/27 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.