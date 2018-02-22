A Not-Drunk Este Haim Was The Best Thing About The BRIT Awards

On last night’s BRIT Awards, Kendrick Lamar gave a surprise performance where he destroyed a Lamborghini onstage, and he still didn’t manage to leave as much of an impression as Este Haim, the oldest of the three sisters in the band HAIM, managed in a few scant second of camera time. While BRITs host Jack Whitehall awkwardly interviewed UK pop stars Liam Payne (formerly of One Direction) and Cheryl Cole (formerly of Girls Aloud), a seemingly very drunk Este Haim made exaggerated come-hither faces at the camera and effectively stole the entire night.

Highly enjoying the person sitting behind Cheryl and Liam mouthing the words "CALL ME." #BRITs2018 pic.twitter.com/zVqhIq7cml — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 21, 2018

Was it just me or anyone else only focus on the girl behind Cheryl and Liam?! 😂 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/CxUPzd7ZS4 — Producer Zoë (@ProducerZoe) February 21, 2018

Este has since jumped on Twitter to insist that she was not, in fact, drunk:

not drunk, just living my truth https://t.co/WTARWSCenR — Este Haim (@jizziemcguire) February 21, 2018

And this morning, the Haim sisters were on BBC Radio 1, where Este left Cole a voicemail message to assure her that “there’s no beef” and to invite her to a HAIM show, all while her sisters were cackling wildly next to her:

Este @HAIMtheband called @CherylOfficial to clear things up about being the 'drunk woman' behind her and @LiamPayne at last night's #BRITs 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/C7M5jvINls — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 22, 2018

Take this as a clear sign that Este Haim should be put on camera at every award show from here on out.