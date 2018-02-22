Porches – “Goodbye” Video

At the end of last month, Aaron Maine released a new Porches album, The House, and he’s currently in the midst of a North American tour in support of it. Today, he’s sharing a video for one of the tracks off it, “Goodbye,” and it continues his collaboration with director Nick Harwood. The slickness of his “Country” and “Find Me” videos and applies it to a more anxiety-inducing setting.

In the clip, Maine throws a recital in the back room of a church. We see him setting up the chairs, putting out snacks, inviting the guests inside. There’s (presumably intentional) shades of an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting to the entire setup, but instead we see Maine getting psyched up in the bathroom beforehand and playing a piano for the crowd. The timeline jumps from there: to a freakout that leaves cheese puffs all over the ground and to a pool, where Maine strips down and swims in a smaller frame.

Watch below.

The House is out now via Domino.