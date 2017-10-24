Porches – “Find Me” Video

Earlier this month, Aaron Maine released a new Porches song, “Country,” and it turns out that it was a precursor to a new album called The House, which will be out in January. Maine’s also sharing another new Porches track alongside the announcement, a shuffling swirl called “Find Me.” It too comes with a slick video co-directed by Maine and Nick Harwood which sees Maine struggling to get out of bed and get ready before following him to the gym and then the middle of the woods, where he’s flanked by two kid dancers. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Leave The House”

02 “Find Me”

03 “Understanding”

04 “Now The Water”

05 “Country”

06 “By My Side”

07 “Åkeren”

08 “Anymore”

09 “Wobble”

10 “Goodbye”

11 “Swimmer”

12 “W Longing”

13 “Ono”

14 “Anything U Want”

The House is out 1/19 via Domino. Pre-order it here.