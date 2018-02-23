Alice Glass – “Stillbirth (Zola Jesus Remix)”

Earlier this week, Zola Jesus shared the new track “Bound” and announced the impending release of her companion-piece album Okovi: Additions. She also announced that she and fellow world-destroying post-goth queen Alice Glass would head out on a co-headlining tour this spring. This is amazing news, since both are the sort of live performers who can rearrange your entire sense of time and space. And now, as a sort of preview, they’ve come together on a new remix.

“Stillbirth” is a powerful track that Glass released in 2015. It was the first solo song that she shared after leaving Crystal Castles, and it’s about extricating herself from an abusive relationship. Glass released it as a standalone single, and she donated the proceeds to organizations, like RAINN, which serve to help victims of abuse. The song is even more poignant, then, now that Glass has accused her ex-bandmate Ethan Kath of abuse. (Kath is now suing Glass, and other alleged victims of Kath have since come forward.)

With her remix, Zola Jesus has taken Glass’ original and stretched it out, making it moodier and heavier. If they perform it together on this coming tour, it should be an absolute stunner. Listen below.

The “Stillbirth” remix is out now at iTunes.