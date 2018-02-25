Jorge Elbrecht – “Guillotine” (Feat. Geneva Jacuzzi)

Jorge Elbrecht has had a hand in a lot of great music over the years — Ariel Pink, Tamaryn, Japanese Breakfast, and No Joy, to name a few, not to mention his own projects Lansing-Dreiden, Violens, and Coral Cross. The prolific indie-world producer is stepping out on his own this week with a new solo album called Here Lies, and we’ve already heard its Tamaryn-featuring title track and “Wash Away With The Rain.” Now he’s shared “Guillotine,” a goth-tinged synthpop banger created in collaboration with Los Angeles musician Geneva Jacuzzi. Hear it below.

Here Lies is out 2/28.