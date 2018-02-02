Synthpop mastermind and prolific producer Jorge Elbrecht is gearing up to release his new solo album Here Lies later this month. We’ve already heard its title track — a pulsating composition featuring an airy, gorgeous hook courtesy of Elbrecht’s occasional collaborator Tamaryn — and now Elbrecht’s shared another single, “Wash Away With The Rain.”

Compared to “Here Lies” and much of the rest of the album, “Wash Away With The Rain” is a bit of an outlier. Forgoing synthpop in favor of an appropriately washed-out, acoustic-driven rock track, “Wash Away With The Rain” is partially reminiscent of ’80s alternative — the delay on the guitar in the chorus recalls the Smiths or the Cure in particular — but the aesthetic that really comes to mind is the blearier, more psychedelic corners of proto-Britpop. Where “Here Lies” had a giant, throbbing sound to it, “Wash Away With The Rain” is a fleet-footed, smaller-scale excursion. It is, however, similar to its predecessor in that it is excruciatingly pretty. Check it out below.

<a href="http://jorgeelbrecht.bandcamp.com/album/here-lies" target="_blank">Here Lies by Jorge Elbrecht</a>

Here Lies is out 2/28. Pre-order it for digital and vinyl.