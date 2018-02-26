Courtney Barnett Covers INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” In Apple Ad Supporting Marriage Equality

Tell Me How You Really Feel? Pretty great ever since we heard there’s a new Courtney Barnett album coming out! While we wait for more new original songs, Barnett has shared a new cover from fellow Australian legends INXS, whose 1987 classic Kick she once performed in full.

Now she’s given the studio treatment to one of that album’s hit singles, “Never Tear Us Apart,” for an Apple commercial in support of marriage equality. The ad features wedding ceremonies with same-sex couples, backed by Barnett’s version of the INXS track. The original, which was a top-10 hit in this country, was lushly orchestrated ’80s pop. In contrast, Barnett has delivered a solo acoustic recording that lays bare the song’s emotional core.

As Tone Deaf points out, she recorded the cover specifically for this ad, which was shot using iPhone X. A full recording of the song is reportedly already on sale in Australia, though it hasn’t gone live yet here in the US. In the meantime, please enjoy one minute of Courtney Barnett x INXS magic set to moving pictures of an especially moving variety.