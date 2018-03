“Leave It In My Dreams,” the first song we heard from the new Voidz album Virtue, was shockingly, well, normal. But Julian Casablancas made sure that the next two, “QYURRYUS” and “Pointlessness,” more than made up for it in weirdness, one an amazingly ridiculous bizarro-novelty hit and the other a drifting-in-space synth-prog epic. Now there’s a fourth song, and yes, it is also weird. Experience it below.

Virtue is out 3/30 on Cult Records.