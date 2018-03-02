Diplo – “Worry No More” (Feat. Lil Yachty & Santigold) Video

Diplo started out the year by attempting a dance routine with MØ in their “Get It Right” video then tried to recreate it on Fallon. He must have realized that whole business was a little overboard because he hasn’t even appeared in the videos for his next two singles. DRAM wandered the desert in solitude for the “Look Back” visual, and today we get Lil Yachty and Santigold dressed up as kitchen workers at a cake shop in the clip for “Worry No More.”

The song itself, also brand new today, is an inspirational anthem about the usual American Dream stuff. Yachty dominates the track, and his lyrics couldn’t be much more boilerplate: “I don’t want to worry no more/ I just want to ball like the big league/ I just want a nice house on the shore/ I just want a big house like Gatsby/ So catch me if you can/ I’m chasing after my dreams/ I want to be the man/ I want to be the star on the scene.” I guess this is a relatable sentiment, but man, try harder Lil Boat!

This track and the two previous singles are part of a new Diplo EP called California out later this month. It’s his first collection of songs under his own name in five years, though he of course has been very busy with Major Lazer, Jack Ü, and other guises in the interim. Watch the Daniel Pappas-directed “Worry No More” video below.

The California EP is out 3/23 on Mad Decent.