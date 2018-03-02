The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

There’s a long history of great music-video directors — David Fincher, Spike Jonze, one-movie wonder Hype Williams — becoming great film auteurs. Hiro Murai hasn’t made any movies yet, but he did direct most of the first season of Atlanta, and he also did last night’s small masterpiece of a season premiere. Put him in the pantheon. That motherfucker is good. This week’s picks are below.

I love rap videos more than I love most things in this life, but rap videos don’t have to look like rap videos, you know? Sometimes, they can look like Tim & Eric sketches.

A feminist-punk-OG posse cut become an elite-level DIY parody of 9 to 5. And I love the socialist touch of putting the entire crew on camera during the end credits.

Two strange, uncanny, only slightly lifelike artforms — polygonal ’90s video games and melodramatic ’00s R&B videos — achieve unlikely, beautiful fusion.

Remember how Ric Flair had the most perfect goodbye in the entire history of professional wrestling, losing a retirement match to Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania XXIV and then having that emotional goodbye ceremony on Raw the next night? And they he ruined it by showing up in TNA, where he and Hulk Hogan would find increasingly decrepit ways to bleed on each other? This makes me feel like the opposite of that.

Human beings are so beautiful.