Dr. Octagon – “Area 54”

Last month, we found out that Kool Keith, Dan The Automator, and DJ QBert had teamed up for a new Dr. Octagon album, the first time the three of them have worked together in 22 years, since 1996’s landmark Dr. Octagonecologyst. The new album, which is called Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, comes out in April. We’ve heard “Octagon Octagon” from it already, and today they’re unveiling a new track called “Area 54,” which the Automator describes as “the greatest disco in the galaxy.” Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

03/11 Austin, TX @ SXSW – Empire

03/14 Austin, TX @ SXSW – FLOODfest

03/15 Austin, TX @ SXSW – Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion

04/05 Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Bowl

Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation is out 4/6 on Bulk Recordings.