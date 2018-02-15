Dr. Octagon – “Octagon Octagon”

Way back in 1996, Kool Keith, the veteran rap weirdo visionary and former Ultramagnetic MC, teamed up with producer Dan The Automator and turntablist DJ QBert to record the underground rap landmark Dr. Octagonecologyst. Keith took on the character of a bent, bloodthirsty alien doctor, and Automator and QBert gave him a landscape of staggering, squelching, disorienting boom-bap. All three of them went their separate ways afterward, but now they’ve reunited for a new album called Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation.

The trio recorded the new album in marathon sessions at Automator’s studio, and it resurrects Keith’s Dr. Octagon character. Fellow Automator collaborator Del The Funky Homosapien makes an appearance. “Octagon Octagon,” the first track that the trio have made in 22 years, is a stunningly accurate recreation of the sound of that first album. Listen to it below and check out the Moosebumps tracklist below, via The FADER.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Octagon Octagon”

02 “Polka Dots”

03 “Black Hole Son”

04 “Power Of The World”

05 “Operation Zero”

06 “Bear Witness IV”

07 “Area 54 (IG2)”

08 “Flying Waterbed (IG4)”

09 “3030 Meets The Doc Pt.1″

10 “Karma Sutra”

11 “Hollywood Tailswinging”

Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation is out 4/6 on Bulk Recordings.