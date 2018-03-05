Courtney Marie Andrews – “I’ve Hurt Worse”

We’ve been impressed with the singles so far from Courtney Marie Andrews’ upcoming May Your Kindness Remain. Both the title track and “Kindness Of Strangers” demonstrated the Los Angeles singer’s ability to imbue country ballads with twilight melancholia and rich gospel resonance. Today she’s sharing a third, “I’ve Hurt Worse,” and it keeps up the album’s high standard so far.

The song applies a big, bold melody reminiscent of early Bob Dylan to a series of sarcastic reflections on an abusive relationship. Writing to Rolling Stone, Andrews unpacked the song’s wry, wounded demeanor:

This is one of the few songs I’ve ever written with such a heavy sense of sarcasm. I have a family member who loves to hurt in a relationship, and they are addicted to toxic and abusive partners. The narrator in “I’ve Hurt Worse” is justifying their partner’s behaviors by comparing them to an even worse relationship they’ve been in before. It’s a sarcastic song about recognizing abuse, and allowing your own mental instability to get the best of you.

Listen below.

May Your Kindness Remain is out 3/23 on Fat Possum Records/Mama Bird Recording Co. Pre-order it here.