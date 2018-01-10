Courtney Marie Andrews – “May Your Kindness Remain”

Last we heard from country singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews, she and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy were lending their voices to the anti-Trump Our First 100 Days project. Before that, we’d still been reeling from her breakout album Honest Life, which we deemed one of the best country releases of 2016. Now gearing up to release her fourth record, May Your Kindness Remain, Andrews gives us a glimpse as to how far her voice will go with the gospel-powered title track. Electric guitar and a soulful organ bass combine with Andrews’ traditional folk songwriting to drive the chorus, “If your money runs out and your good looks fade, may your kindness remain,” from a tame request into a vocal demand. We’d all do well to listen.
May Your Kindness Remain tracklist:
01 “May Your Kindness Remain”
02 “Lift The Lonely From My Heart”
03 “Two Cold Nights In Buffalo”
04 “Rough Around The Edges”
05 “Border”
06 “Took You Up”
07 “This House”
08 “Kindness Of Strangers”
09 “I’ve Hurt Worse”
10 “Long Road Back To You”
Tour dates:
01/31 Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
02/03 Oxford, UK @ St. Barnabas Church
02/04 Guildford, UK @ The Keep (matinee)
02/04 Guildford, UK @ The Keep (evening)
03/19 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
03/20 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
03/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
03/23 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
03/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
03/26 Allston, MA @ Great Scott
03/27 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
03/29 Toronto, ON @ The Drake
03/30 Pontiac, MI @ Vernors Room At The Crofoot
03/31 Chicago, IL @ Schubas
04/02 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
04/05 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
04/06 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
04/07 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/12 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
04/13 Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub
04/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
04/15 Cologne, Germany @ Studio 672
04/16 Brussels, Belgium @ AB Club
04/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/19 Edinburgh, UK @ Summer Hall
04/20 Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
04/21 Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
04/22 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
04/23 Brighton, UK @ Komedia
04/24 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
04/26 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
May Your Kindness Remain is out 3/23 via Fat Possum Records and Mama Bird Recording Co. Pre-order it here.