Courtney Marie Andrews – “May Your Kindness Remain”

Last we heard from country singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews, she and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy were lending their voices to the anti-Trump Our First 100 Days project. Before that, we’d still been reeling from her breakout album Honest Life, which we deemed one of the best country releases of 2016. Now gearing up to release her fourth record, May Your Kindness Remain, Andrews gives us a glimpse as to how far her voice will go with the gospel-powered title track. Electric guitar and a soulful organ bass combine with Andrews’ traditional folk songwriting to drive the chorus, “If your money runs out and your good looks fade, may your kindness remain,” from a tame request into a vocal demand. We’d all do well to listen.

May Your Kindness Remain tracklist:

01 “May Your Kindness Remain”

02 “Lift The Lonely From My Heart”

03 “Two Cold Nights In Buffalo”

04 “Rough Around The Edges”

05 “Border”

06 “Took You Up”

07 “This House”

08 “Kindness Of Strangers”

09 “I’ve Hurt Worse”

10 “Long Road Back To You”

Tour dates:

01/31 Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

02/03 Oxford, UK @ St. Barnabas Church

02/04 Guildford, UK @ The Keep (matinee)

02/04 Guildford, UK @ The Keep (evening)

03/19 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

03/20 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

03/21 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/23 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

03/26 Allston, MA @ Great Scott

03/27 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

03/29 Toronto, ON @ The Drake

03/30 Pontiac, MI @ Vernors Room At The Crofoot

03/31 Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/02 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

04/05 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

04/06 Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

04/07 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/12 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

04/13 Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

04/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

04/15 Cologne, Germany @ Studio 672

04/16 Brussels, Belgium @ AB Club

04/18 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/19 Edinburgh, UK @ Summer Hall

04/20 Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s

04/21 Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

04/22 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

04/23 Brighton, UK @ Komedia

04/24 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

04/26 Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

May Your Kindness Remain is out 3/23 via Fat Possum Records and Mama Bird Recording Co. Pre-order it here.