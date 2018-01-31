Courtney Marie Andrews – “Kindness Of Strangers”

Courtney Marie Andrews announced her sophomore record, May Your Kindness Remain, earlier this month and, as could be expected, pulled at the heartstrings of my folk-loving soul. Her latest single, “Kindness Of Strangers,” premiered over at The FADER today, and it’s a welcome follow-up to the title track. It would be silly to deny the Joni Mitchell influence each time the harmonies hit. You should really listen for yourself.

May Your Kindness Remain is out 3/23 via Fat Possum Records and Mama Bird Recording Co. Pre-order it here.