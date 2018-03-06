Stream Dungen & Woods’ Collaborative Visual EP Myths 003

Every year, Mexican Summer’s Marfa Myths Festival brings two artists together to create a collaborative EP. Last year, Ariel Pink teamed up with Weyes Blood, and the year before that, Conan Mockasin and Dev Hynes got together to make some music.

In 2017, the Swedish rock band Dungen were paired with NYC’s Woods. Together, they created a visual album throughout the course of the residency. We premiered the first single “Loop,” and now you can watch the entire visual album below. Marfa Myths will return to West Texas 4/12-15; check out the lineup here.