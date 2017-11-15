Marfa Myths 2018 Lineup

Marfa Myths, the annual music, visual art, and film festival founded in 2014 by the Brooklyn indie label Mexican Summer and the nonprofit arts foundation Ballroom Marfa, is returning to west Texas for its fifth year in the spring. The lineup boasts Wire, Ryley Walker, Jessica Pratt, the Weather Station, Connan Mockasin and Ade Mockasin, Thor & Friends, Helado Negro, and more, and Cate Le Bon and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox will be the 2018 musicians in residence, “realizing a long correspondence and friendship in a creative, collaborative context.” The festival’s collaborative, interdisciplinary performances and exhibitions will be presented in a number of unusual venues in Marfa from 4/12-15. Find ticket information here, and you can watch a trailer for the festival and check out the lineup below.
Suzanne Ciani
Circuit des Yeux
Wire
Jessica Pratt
Tom Zé
Helado Negro with Ensemble
Gravity Hill Sound + Image:
Jem Cohen with Guy Picciotto, Jim White,
George Xylouris, Jessica Moss
Omar-S
Connan Mockasin & Ade Mockasin
Innov Gnawa
Ryley Walker
Allah-Las
The Weather Station
Terry Allen
Senyawa
Laraaji with Arji OceAnanda
Thor & Friends
Musicians in Residence:
Cate Le Bon & Bradford Cox
+ More