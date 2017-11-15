Marfa Myths 2018 Lineup

Marfa Myths, the annual music, visual art, and film festival founded in 2014 by the Brooklyn indie label Mexican Summer and the nonprofit arts foundation Ballroom Marfa, is returning to west Texas for its fifth year in the spring. The lineup boasts Wire, Ryley Walker, Jessica Pratt, the Weather Station, Connan Mockasin and Ade Mockasin, Thor & Friends, Helado Negro, and more, and Cate Le Bon and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox will be the 2018 musicians in residence, “realizing a long correspondence and friendship in a creative, collaborative context.” The festival’s collaborative, interdisciplinary performances and exhibitions will be presented in a number of unusual venues in Marfa from 4/12-15. Find ticket information here, and you can watch a trailer for the festival and check out the lineup below.

Suzanne Ciani

Circuit des Yeux

Wire

Jessica Pratt

Tom Zé

Helado Negro with Ensemble

Gravity Hill Sound + Image:

Jem Cohen with Guy Picciotto, Jim White,

George Xylouris, Jessica Moss

Omar-S

Connan Mockasin & Ade Mockasin

Innov Gnawa

Ryley Walker

Allah-Las

The Weather Station

Terry Allen

Senyawa

Laraaji with Arji OceAnanda

Thor & Friends

Musicians in Residence:

Cate Le Bon & Bradford Cox

+ More