Dungen & Woods – “Loop”

Every year, Mexican Summer’s Marfa Myths festival commissions an artist recording residency, bringing two different artists together in Marfa, Texas to record a new collaborative work. In previous years, this tradition has brought an EP from Dev Hynes and Connan Mockasin and an EP from Ariel Pink and Weyes Blood into the world. And for the series’ latest installment, we’re getting the psychedelic all-star team-up of proggy Swedish explorers Dungen and pastoral New York folk-rockers Woods.

Dungen and Woods toured together in the summer of 2009 and co-headlined that year’s Woodsist festival, and eight years later, they finally had the chance to channel that familiarity and mutual admiration into honest-to-god creative collaboration. At seven songs, Myths 003 is the longest entry in the series thus far, and we’ve already heard one, the loose and lovely “Turn Around.” Tonight, they’ve blessed us with another, a locked-in yet exploratory instrumental desert groove called “Loop.” Stream it here or below, and purchase tickets to Marfa Myths 2018 here; Equiknoxx, Amen Dunes, Drugdealer, and Visible Cloaks have been added to the lineup since the initial announcement in November.

The Myths 003 EP is out 3/16 on Mexican Summer. Pre-order it here.