Dungen & Woods – “Turn Around”

Stockholm’s Dungen and New York’s Woods have both been making spacey, pastoral psychedelic rock for a long time, and now they’re making it together. Mexican Summer’s Marfa Myths series pairs up like-minded artists for collaborative EPs; the first two installments gave us Dev Hynes with Connan Mockasin and Ariel Pink with Weyes Blood. For the latest EP in the series, Dungen’s Gustav Ejstes and Reine Fiske and Woods’ Jeremy Earl and Jarvis Taveniere have recorded seven songs together. The first of those that we’ve heard is “Turn Around,” a loose and exploratory fireside jam. It’s awfully pretty. You can hear it and check out the EP’s tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Loop”

02 “Turn Around”

03 “Marfa Sunset”

04 “Morning Myth”

05 “Jag Ville Va Kvar”

06 “Saint George”

07 “Just For The Taste”

The Myths 003 EP is out 3/16 on Mexican Summer.