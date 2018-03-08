Stream Hot Snakes Jericho Sirens

Today is a good day to be an old punk. Hot Snakes are back! Way back in 2000, Rick Froberg and John Reis, the former co-leaders of the beloved-among-those-who-know post-hardcore titans Drive Like Jehu, joined forces once again to form a new band called Hot Snakes. They blazed hot and fast, releasing three albums between 2000 and 2005, all of them kicking a whole lot of ass and all of them attracting the same sorts of devoted, cultish audiences who had loved Drive Like Jehu. And then they broke up.

Hot Snakes — like Drive Like Jehu before them — reunited last year. But unlike Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes aren’t just touring and playing festivals. Instead, they’re once again a functioning band, and they’ve got the new album to prove it. Jericho Sirens, the fourth Hot Snakes album, is a cathartic pileup of chunky guitar slashes and feverish yelps. It’s dense and physical and nasty and fun as hell.

We’ve already posted the excellently titled early tracks “Six Wave Hold-Down” and “Death Camp Fantasy,” and now the whole album is out there online, ready for your solo desk-chair moshing. (You do that too, right? It’s not just me?) Listen to the bruising half-hour maelstrom below, via NPR.

Jericho Sirens is out 3/16 on Sub Pop.