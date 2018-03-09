St. Vincent – “Los Ageless (DJDS Version)”

St. Vincent released her adventurous fifth LP, MASSEDUCTION, last year and it made it onto our 50 Best Albums Of 2017 list. “Los Ageless” is MASSEDUCTION’s pulsing second single, and with its minimalist-yet-funky presentation it’s the kind of track that’s pretty much begging to be remixed.

Yesterday, DJDS shared their take on “Los Ageless,” which is even more sparse than the original. The rubbery bassline that defines St. Vincent’s song has been almost entirely removed, with the producers adding some flourishes of their own in its wake. Listen below.

In other St. Vincent news: Annie Clark revealed that she produced her aunt and uncle’s forthcoming children’s album. The duo perform as Tuck & Patti, and Clark took them on the road with her during the January stretch of her North American tour. Pitchfork points out that in an interview with Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1, Clark said that the three planned to record “actual children’s songs, and then it turns out a lot of children’s songs suck.” Instead, they took on stuff like the White Stripes’ “We Are Going To Be Friends” and Harry Nilsson’s “Coconut.” Listen to a snippet of the interview below.