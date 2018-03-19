Wavves – “Onie” (The Electric Prunes Cover)

Over the last couple months, Wavves have teamed up with Culture Abuse, covered a Christmas classic, and remixed a video game theme. Today, Nathan Williams’ project has released a cover of the Electric Prunes’ “Onie,” off the California rock band’s 1967 debut album. It’s a lo-fi take that’s more in line with the earliest Wavves material, and you can listen to it below, alongside a just-announced run of European dates.

TOUR DATES:

06/06 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/07 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/08 London, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome

06/09 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/11 Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

06/13 Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

06/14 Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

06/15 Budapest, HU @ Kolorado Festival