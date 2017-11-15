Wavves, Ryan Hemsworth Remix The Street Fighter 2 Theme

Cali rock band Wavves know video games. They styled their music video for “Stupid In Love” like one. Their video for “Leave” is literally Grand Theft Auto V. And in case you missed it, Nathan Williams’ brother Joel actually made a video game in which you can punch a Neo-Nazi in the face. (Not all heroes wear capes.)

Now Wavves are among the artists who’ve remixed themes from Street Fighter 2 via Red Bull Music in celebration of the series’ 30 year anniversary. Listen below where you can also hear remixes by Ryan Hemsworth, Knxwledge, and ASMARA.