Brockhampton Are Fucking With Us Again

The Los Angeles rap collective (or, their preferred term, boy band) Brockhampton aren’t exactly starving their fans for new music. In the 2017 calendar year, the group released three albums. But Brockhampton do like to keep people on their toes. So shortly before they released Saturation III, the third of those albums, they wrote on Twitter that it would be their “last studio album.” They were lying.

Back in December, on the same day that they released Saturation III, Brockhampton also announced the impending release of Team Effort, a whole nother studio album. They announced no release date for the album, merely posting its album cover and the phrase “Brockhampton’s 4th studio album.” They still haven’t announced a release date or shared any videos from the album. But they have helpfully chimed in to point out that the album isn’t out yet.

On Twitter early this morning, the group posted a graphic with these words: “Team Effort was scheduled to be released next week but we spoke to God and She told us to save the album for another time.” Here’s the tweet:

So its entirely possible that Team Effort doesn’t exist, or that it will never exist, or that it’ll just come out in two weeks instead. It could come out later today. We won’t know until it’s out. Brockhampton aren’t on a label, so they’re beholden to nobody, and they can just keep fucking with us however long they want. But whenever they feel like releasing that album, we’re ready.