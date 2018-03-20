Hinds – “The Club” Video

Hinds’ new album I Don’t Run — the successor to their hyped-up 2016 debut Leave Me Alone — is just a couple weeks away now. So far, the Madrid garage-rock quartet have teased the album by way of the playful video for lead single “New For You,” recently following it up with a reliably hooky and fuzzy track called “The Club.”

Today, the band’s back with another new video to go along with “The Club.” Directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen, the video does not, in fact, take place in a club. Instead, it features Hinds spending time in a winter getaway type setting: walking on a frozen lake, riding around on snowmobiles, taking over a ski lodge for a gang singalong and dance party.

Considering that “The Club” was a track that had all the same charm and catchiness Hinds fans have come to expect, it’s appropriate enough that its accompanying clip drives home the fact that Hinds seem like they’re a fun band to hang out with — whether it’s on your headphones, at a show, or, well, at a ski lodge. Check it out below.

I Don’t Run is out 4/6 via Mom+Pop. Pre-order it here.