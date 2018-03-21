Marilyn Manson Teases “Tattooed In Reverse” Video With Courtney Love

Marilyn Manson has teased a new video starring Courtney Love. The short snippet Manson tweeted out shows Love pushing him in a wheelchair, and the accompanying text says: “Who allowed Courtney Love to be my nurse? Oh shit…I did. TATTOOED IN REVERSE.”

“Tattooed In Reverse” is a song off of Manson’s 2017 release Heaven Upside Down. We’ve already seen videos for songs “KILL4ME” and “SAY10,” both of which feature Johnny Depp.

Check out the “Tattooed In Reverse” teaser below.