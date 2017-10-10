Marilyn Manson – “SAY10″ Video (Feat. Johnny Depp) (NSFW)

26 years ago, Johnny Depp starred in the late Tom Petty’s classic video for “Into The Great Wide Open,” playing a charismatic would-be rock star in a video that was full of famous faces. This morning, he’s in Marilyn Manson’s new clip for the punny shock-rocker “SAY10,” wearing white greasepaint and hanging out in a dark room with Manson and a bunch of naked ladies. Depp doesn’t even get the best moment in the video; that would be Manson blowing a big, fat snotrocket. That kind of says it all for Johnny Depp right now, doesn’t it?

Manson, currently recuperating after a giant fake onstage gun fell on him, just released his new album Heaven Upside Down. In the “SAY10″ video, he and Depp, at least according to a press release, play the Biblical brothers Cain and Abel, though you might not get that from the video. The clip also has a whole lot of bloody scenes where Manson alternately seduces and menaces a masturbating woman who’s in a blank white room with a levitating Bible. It’s pretty fun! Don’t watch it at work! (It’s also the second “SAY10″ video; Manson released another one last November.) Bill Yukich is the director responsible. Watch it below.

Heaven Upside Down is out now on Loma Vista.