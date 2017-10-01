Marilyn Manson Cancels Shows Following Onstage Accident

Marilyn Manson has been forced to cancel several upcoming tour dates after suffering an injury onstage during his show at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom last night. A stage prop collapsed on him near the end of his set, and he was treated at a local hospital. All shows from 10/2-14 will be rescheduled for a later date while Manson recuperates in his Los Angeles home. According to a representative, “Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow.” His new album, Heaven Upside Down, comes out this Friday.