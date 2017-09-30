Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After Stage Prop Collapse In NYC

Marilyn Manson was hospitalized in New York tonight after a stage prop collapsed on him during a performance at Hammerstein Ballroom. A rep for the artist told Rolling Stone, “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.” The incident occurred about an hour into his performance, which ended abruptly at the time of his injury. Manson reportedly continued laying on the ground for several minutes after the prop was lifted off him. Footage of the event is available below.

At the previous night’s show in Pittsburgh, Manson told the audience he broke his ankle after stepping into the crowd during “The Beautiful People.” He then bought out opener Alice Glass to fill in and said, “I told you I’d break my ankle because the tour manager is a fascist.” You can watch that below.

Stereogum has contacted Manson’s representative for further updates.