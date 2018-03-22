Iceage – “Take It All”

Iceage’s last album, Plowing Into The Field Of Love, came out way back in September of 2014. But the long wait for their next release is finally drawing to a close. The Danish group has been gearing up for the May release of their new collection Beyondless since last month, first previewing it via lead single “Catch It” and then sharing the Sky Ferreira-assisted “Pain Killer.” (Both songs were amongst our favorites in their respective weeks.) Now they’re back with another new one called “Take It All.”

Pretty much all of the tracks on Beyondless are awesome in their own way, but “Take It All” is one of the best. It’s an enigmatic piece, with an atmosphere that unfolds gradually and changes within a single moment, managing to come across as haunting, angered, and a darkly pretty reverie simultaneously.

That is thanks, in large part, to the instrumentation of the song. A martial drumbeat, guitar lines that flicker like distant fires on a horizon, a well-placed tambourine for propulsion, and Nils Gröndahl’s shape-shifting violin accompaniment leading the way — all of it comes together into that otherworldly power that Iceage has been wielding in this new material. But, of course, the key factor remains the brooding charisma of frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt. His strung-out drawl makes the whole thing feel particularly akin to a Nick Cave-esque incantation, a lineage Rønnenfelt is becoming increasingly adept at exploring. Check it out below.

As a part of the lead up to Beyondless, Iceage are doing a series of “Opening Night” residencies in Brooklyn, LA, Kyoto, and Tokyo. The small shows will also feature visual art from some of the band’s favorite artists, inspired by open-ended prompts related to Beyondless:

03/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kinfolk 90

03/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kinfolk 94

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Babycastles

03/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Secret Project Robot

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers Bar

04/03 – Kyoto, JP @ Metro

04/06 – Tokyo, JP @ Duo

04/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Vacant

In addition to the Opening Nights residencies and their extensive, previously announced North American tour, Iceage have also announced a ton of European dates:

07/12 – Lake Bank, HU @ Bankito Festival

08/30 – Gdansk, PL @ Sounddrive Festival

08/31 – Hamburg, DE @ Off The Radar Festival

09/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare And Hounds

09/04 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/06 – Glasgow, UK @ The Great Eastern

09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club

09/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach

09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/10 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

09/11 – Rotterdamn, NL @ Rotown

09/12 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

09/13 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

09/14 – Leffinge, BE @ Leffingeleuren Festival

09/15 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

09/20 – Århus, DK @ Tape

09/21 – Ålborg, DK @ Studenterhuset

09/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

09/25 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

09/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser

09/27 – Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik

09/28 – Odense, DK @ Kansas City

10/26 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/27 – Lisbon, PT @ Jameson Urban Routes Festival

10/28 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

10/29 – Madrid, ES @ El Sol

10/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Le [2]

11/03 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Beyondless is out 5/4 on Matador. Pre-order it here.