Stream Sorry Home Demo/ns Vol II Mixtape

Last year, the very promising UK band Sorry put out a mixtape of stitched-together songs before transitioning to more traditional releases with a string of singles that included “Wished,” “Lies,” and “2 Down 2 Dance.” They’re back on the mixtape grind, however, with a new edition dubbed Home Demo/ns Vol II, which features nine tracks that sound polished enough to be finished products.

The band’s music is hazy but sharp here, with an alluring pull that borders on nausea. Early highlights include “Lying Next To Me In Despair,” an extended but warm wallow that could pass for Alex G, and “Battles,” with a salty-sweet melody from Asha Lorenz that feels like the tension in a relationship dissipating. The whole mixtape comes attached to video footage that’s low-budget but engrossing, mostly focusing on the band hanging out and singing nonchalantly into the camera. Watch and listen below.

Home Demo/ns Vol II is out now.