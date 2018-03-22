Stream Jean Grae & Quelle Chris Everything’s Fine

What better way to announce an engagement than with a badass collaborative album? That’s what underground rap veterans Jean Grae and Quelle Chris did with Everything’s Fine, their new album that comes out next week and features an array of guests from Nick Offerman to Your Old Droog to Anna Wise to John Hogdman.

It’s a comedy album about life’s many tragedies, funny and biting in equal measure. It opens with an upbeat, cheerful-sounding game show introduction, setting the stage for those that are chronically depressed and completely over it. Everything’s Fine stands as a catch-all for a ton of different emotion, from genuine contentment to indifference to fatigue to “I’m just sick of talking about it so everything’s fine”-itis.

They’ve shared a couple tracks from the album over the last few months, including the Hannibal Buress-featuring “OhSh, the Buress and Eric Andre-featuring “Gold Purple Orange, and the arcade game-featuring “Zero,” and now you can listen to the whole album over on NPR.

Everything’s Fine is out 3/30 via Mello Music Group.