Sinead O’Connor Announces First US Shows In 4 Years Under The Name Magda Davitt

Sinead O’Connor has scheduled two show dates for next month in the United States, marking her first shows in the U.S. in four years, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. They are billed as “Sinead O’Connor aka Magda Davitt,” which is the name she told Dr. Phil she would be assuming when she discussed her mental health with the television host last fall. We haven’t heard much from O’Connor since then, though she did appear on stage this past January at a tribute concert to Shane MacGowan. The shows are scheduled for 4/24 in Portsmouth, NH and 4/25 in Northhampton, MA. A full tour is expected later this year.