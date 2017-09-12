Sinéad O’Connor Discusses Child Abuse And Mental Health On Dr. Phil

Sinéad O’Connor has endured a very public battle with mental illness, and today she sat down with Dr. Phil to talk about some of the hardship she’s encountered in her life. O’Connor discussed her relationship with her abusive mother, her complicated relationship to fame, and the suicidal episodes she’s been experiencing lately. O’Connor also talked about recovering from a hysterectomy and receiving no hormone replacements in post-op. When Dr. Phil asked O’Connor how she felt when she had the #1 song in the world (“Nothing Compares2 U”), O’Connor said she felt “like an imposter.”

In a video O’Connor posted to her Facebook page last month, the singer broke down in tears and said she was feeling suicidal. O’Connor was living in a motel in New Jersey at the time, and shortly after, Fiona Apple shared a message of support, calling O’Connor a personal hero.

Watch clips of O’Connor’s Dr. Phil episode below.