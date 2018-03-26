Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Blasts “Pathetic And Disgusting” Students Protesting Gun Violence

This past weekend, hundreds of thousands of people around the US, and the rest of the world, marched in solidarity with the survivors of the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. The marchers demanded that the US government enact gun control measures, and it felt like a watershed moment for that movement. Many musicians took part, too, including Ariana Grande and Paul McCartney. But one musician took the opposite stance, calling the marchers “disgusting vile abusers of the dead.” That musician, of course, was Eagles Of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes.

Back in 2015, Hughes and the rest of his band survived a terrorist attack on their show at the Paris venue Bataclan. 89 people were killed. This resulted in an enormous outpouring of love and support for Eagles Of Death Metal, and if Hughes has been actively trying to end that, he’s been doing a great job.

Hughes has blamed French gun control laws for the massacre. He’s suggested that venue security were in on it. He and his band were thrown out of the big Bataclan reopening. And now he’s posted an unhinged rant about the teenage protesters on Instagram.

Hughes posted an image of a crude anti-gun control cartoon. And as the caption, he wrote this:

Obviously….The best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law(like the law against Murder) is to……..pass another Law!…..Genius!!!…… but before we pass this law we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention….and look how well civil rights abuses as it concerns firearms helped to protect me and my friends in Paris!!!!! This almost sounds like the plan of like a kid maybe like a high school student….!. Oh wait that’s right…. The Whitney Houston song about letting the children lead the way wasn’t actually had operating paradigm for life…..And when the truth don’t line up with your bullshit narrative just hold your breath and stamp your feet and refused to except it…. then take multiple days off of school playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood….!…. it might be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and disgusting……As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed and abuse and insult me and every other lover of liberty by your every action…..Long Live Rock’n’Roll….. and may everyone of these disgusting vile abusers of the dead live as long as possible so they can have the maximum amount of time to endure their shame….and be Cursed….

Here’s the Instagram post in question:

Killer Mike got a ton of criticism this past weekend for giving a video interview to the NRA and defending the idea of black gun ownership. This isn’t that. This is a whole other thing.