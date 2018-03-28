Next week, Madrid four-piece Hinds are releasing their sophomore album, I Don’t Run, and the band recently stopped by our NYC offices to do a Stereogum Session for us. They opted for a stripped-down approach, with dual vocalists Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote handling most of the performance, with two acoustic guitars in tow. They started off with their recent single “The Club” before taking a trip down memory lane with “Chili Town,” a song off their their 2016 debut Leave Me Alone. Then they invited bassist Ade Martín up on stage to provide backing vocals and dance moves for their new album’s lead single “New For You.” Watch the performance below.

I Don’t Run is out 4/6 via Mom + Pop.