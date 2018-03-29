Lady Gaga – “Your Song” (Elton John Cover)

There are two big star-studded Elton John tribute albums on the way next month. Restoration, which was spearheaded by John’s longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, finds contemporary country singers offering their on take on his pop classics. And the other, Revamp, was organized by John himself, who reached out to various pop and rock stars to see what they could do with his songs.

We’ve heard one song from each project so far — Chris Stapleton’s gravel-voiced version of “I Want Love” and Q-Tip and Demi Lovato’s slightly funkier “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — and now we’re getting a Lady Gaga rendition of John’s 1970 hit “Your Song.” Gaga and John performed the song together at the 2010 Grammys, and her recorded take on the song stays pretty faithful to both that version and the original, surrounding her powerful voice with stately piano and strings. Listen below.

HERE WE ARE!!! Here's my cover of one of the greatest songs of all time. Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s "Your Song." What an honor it was to record. THATS ME ON THE PIANO! THIS ONES FOR YOU!!💕✨ https://t.co/SYyfQgJGtH pic.twitter.com/5NeVDwDLUN — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 29, 2018

Revamp and Restoration are out 4/6 on Island and Universal Music Group Nashville.